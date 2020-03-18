Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  UCB    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB

(UCB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 03:39:27 pm
60.56 EUR   -8.02%
03:08pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
03/13UCB : provides an update on Phase 2b padsevonil safety and …
PU
03/12UCB : Disposal of own shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UCB : Disposal of own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Brussels (Belgium), 18 March 2020 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

In application of article 8:6 of the Royal Decree executing the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, UCB SA/NV announces that following exercises of stock options by its employees, it has disposed of UCB shares OTC in view of deliveries of shares to the relevant employees, within the framework of the Long Term Incentive Program of the UCB Group, as follows:

This press release is available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 19:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UCB
03:08pUCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
03/13UCB : provides an update on Phase 2b padsevonil safety and …
PU
03/12UCB : Disposal of own shares
AQ
03/11UCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
03/09UCB : announces appointment of Sandrine Dufour as new Chief Financial …
PU
03/09UCB : ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire The ..
AQ
03/06Advanz Shares Up; To Acquire Rights to Portfolio of Alprostadil Products
DJ
03/06Advanz to Acquire Rights to Portfolio of Alprostadil Products From UCB
DJ
03/03UCB : Disposal of own shares
AQ
03/02UCB : Disposal of own shares
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 219 M
EBIT 2020 1 155 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 1 030 M
Yield 2020 2,00%
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 11 960 M
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 93,97  €
Last Close Price 65,84  €
Spread / Highest target 74,7%
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evelyn du Monceau Chairman
Detlef Thielgen Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Head-Development
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Dhavalkumar Patel Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB-7.14%13 637
CSL LIMITED7.67%80 674
BIOGEN INC.2.89%53 145
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.13%22 272
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-30.13%18 235
GRIFOLS-13.62%17 139
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group