Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  UCB    UCB   BE0003739530

UCB (UCB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/24 09:03:43 pm
79.15 EUR   +0.47%
08:17pUCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
PU
08/21UCB : S.A. - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
08/17UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Brussels (Belgium), 24 August 2018 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification
Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 23 August 2018.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 22 August 2018.

On 22 August 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 051 239 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 149 508 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.65% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 4.70% in its previous notification) as well as 639 374 equivalent financial instruments (versus 615 324 in its previous notification) representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.32% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification
The transparency notification dated 23 August 2018 includes the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 22 August 2018.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.
  • Additional information:
    The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information
This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte,
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32 2 559 94 14,
antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32 2 559 95 88,
isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.5 billion in 2017. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 18:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UCB
08:17pUCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
PU
08/21UCB : S.A. - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
08/17UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
AQ
08/16UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
PU
08/16UCB : Threshold crossings
CO
08/10UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
PU
08/10UCB : Threshold crossings
CO
08/09UCB : "Method And System For Predicting Optimal Epilepsy Treatment Regimes" in P..
AQ
08/08UCB : Transparency notifications BlackRock, Inc.
PU
08/08UCB : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Redhill Receives NoA, Regeneron Gets CRL, Stemline NDA.. 
08/13FDA accepts UCB's marketing application for midazolam nasal spray for seizure.. 
07/26UCB S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/13Amgen resubmits U.S. marketing application for osteoporosis med Evenity 
06/01EMA advisory group backs expanded use for UCB's Briviact 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 564 M
EBIT 2018 1 122 M
Net income 2018 764 M
Finance 2018 76,3 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 19,30
P/E ratio 2019 17,81
EV / Sales 2018 3,34x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 15 323 M
Chart UCB
Duration : Period :
UCB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UCB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target -11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Christophe Tellier Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Evelyn du Monceau Chairman
Charl van Zyl Chief Operating Officer
Detlef Thielgen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Iris Löw-Friedrich Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UCB19.04%17 718
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.66%362 467
PFIZER16.15%247 381
NOVARTIS0.00%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.07%211 873
MERCK AND COMPANY22.57%183 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.