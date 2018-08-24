UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

Brussels (Belgium), 24 August 2018 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 23 August 2018.

BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 22 August 2018.

On 22 August 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 051 239 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 149 508 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.65% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 4.70% in its previous notification) as well as 639 374 equivalent financial instruments (versus 615 324 in its previous notification) representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.32% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

The transparency notification dated 23 August 2018 includes the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 22 August 2018.

22 August 2018. Threshold crossed (in %): 5%

5% Denominator: 194 505 658.

194 505 658. Notified details:

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab. Additional information:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

