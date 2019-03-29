UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

Notification referring to situation on 25 March 2019

Threshold crossed: 5%

Latest holding: 5.23 %

Brussels (Belgium), 29 March 2019 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 26 March 2019.

BlackRock, Inc., has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, its holding in UCB shares has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 25 March 2019.

On 25 March 2019, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 575 676 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 855 716 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.92% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 5.07% in its previous notification), as well as 598 149 equivalent financial instruments (versus 651 731 in its previous notification) representing 0.31% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.34% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

: A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed : 25 March 2019.

: 25 March 2019. Threshold crossed (in %) : 5%

: 5% Denominator : 194 505 658.

: 194 505 658. Notified details:







Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

