UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

03/29/2019 | 07:52pm EDT
  • Notification referring to situation on 25 March 2019
  • Threshold crossed: 5%
  • Latest holding: 5.23 %

Brussels (Belgium), 29 March 2019 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 26 March 2019.

BlackRock, Inc., has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, its holding in UCB shares has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 25 March 2019.

On 25 March 2019, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 575 676 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 855 716 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.92% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 5.07% in its previous notification), as well as 598 149 equivalent financial instruments (versus 651 731 in its previous notification) representing 0.31% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.34% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 25 March 2019.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:



  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:51:04 UTC
