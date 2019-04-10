UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.

Log in
0
04/10/2019 | 02:28pm EDT
  • Notification referring to situation on 3 April 2019
  • Threshold crossed: 5%
  • Latest holding: 5.49 %

Brussels (Belgium), 10 April 2019 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 4 April 2019.

BlackRock, Inc., has notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, its holding in UCB shares has increased and has crossed the 5% threshold on 3 April 2019.

On 3 April 2019, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) Inc. owned 10 131 877 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 606 185 shares in its previous notification), representing 5.21% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 4.94% in its previous notification), as well as 539 887 equivalent financial instruments (versus 531 257 in its previous notification) representing 0.28% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.27% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3 April 2019.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

Investor Relations, UCB

T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,

Investor Relations, UCB

T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.6 billion in 2018. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:27:07 UTC
