UCB

(UCB)
UCB : Transparency notification FMR LLC.

07/30/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

· Notification referring to situation on 27 July 2020
· Threshold crossed: 3%
· Latest holding: 3.63 %

Brussels (Belgium), 30 July 2020 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received a transparency notification from FMR LLC. (having its registered office at The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware 19801, U.S.A.), dated 28 July 2020.

FMR LLC., has notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights by its affiliates, one of its affiliates (in particular Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC.), has crossed the 3% threshold on an individual basis on 27 July 2020.

On 27 July 2020, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. owned 6 086 793 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 4 978 323 UCB shares in its previous notification), representing 3.13% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 2.56% in its previous notification).

On 27 July 2020, FMR LLC. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 7 060 944 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 5 870 985 UCB shares in its previous notification), representing 3.63% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 3.02% in its previous notification).

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 27 July 2020
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 3%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:


  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.9 billion in 2019. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 18:10:07 UTC
