UCB : Transparency notification UCB SA/NV

01/08/2019 | 02:14pm EST
  • Notification referring to situation on 31 December 2018
  • Threshold crossed: 3%
  • Latest holding: 2.88%

Brussels (Belgium), 8 January 2019 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has filed a transparency notification with the FSMA.

The transparency notification dated 7 January 2019 has been submitted in accordance with Article 18 juncto Article 6 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, due to voting rights relating to voting securities of UCB SA dropping below the 3% minimum threshold (on a consolidated basis) on 31 December 2018. The variation is due to delivery of shares to employees in the framework of Long Term Incentive programs of the UCB group.

During 2018, there was no change with regard to the assimilated financial instruments included in the previous transparency notification dated 10 March 2017.

On 31 December 2018, UCB SA/NV (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 5 597 184 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 6 428 833 UCB shares in its previous notification dated 10 March 2017), representing 2.88% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 3.31% in the notification dated 10 March 2017).

2. Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 31 December 2018.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 3%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Notified details:
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

UCB SA/NV indirectly controls UCB Fipar SA.

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights for UCB SA dropping below the 3% minimum threshold (on a consolidated basis). The variation is due to delivery of shares to employees in the framework of Long Term Incentive programs of the UCB group. During 2018, there was no change with regard to the assimilated financial instruments included in the previous transparency notification dated 10 March 2017.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations

Antje Witte

Investor Relations, UCB

T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com

Isabelle Ghellynck,

Investor Relations, UCB

T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7 500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of € 4.5 billion in 2017. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 19:13:04 UTC
