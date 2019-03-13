UCB : Transparency notification UCB SA/NV

Notification referring to situation on 8 March 2019

Threshold crossed: 3%

Latest holding: 3.07%

Brussels (Belgium), 13 March 2019 - 20:00 (CET) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has filed a transparency notification.

The transparency notification dated 12 March 2019 has been submitted in accordance with Article 18 juncto Article 6 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, due to the sale of options (assimilated financial instruments) and subsequent purchases of UCB shares by UCB Fipar SA to cover its obligations towards employees in the framework of the Long Term Incentive plans of the UCB group. As a result thereof, voting rights relating to voting securities held by UCB SA/NV and its affiliates crossed the 3% threshold on 8 March 2019.

On 8 March 2019, UCB SA/NV (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 5 975 516 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 5 597 184 UCB shares in its previous notification dated 7 January 2019), representing 3.07% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 2.88% in the notification dated 7 January 2019). Assimilated financial instruments held by UCB SA/NV and its affiliates dropped to zero (versus 0.22% in the notification dated 7 January 2019).

2. Content of the notification

The transparency notification dated 12 March 2019 includes the following information:

Reason for the notification:

- Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

- Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement:

Date on which the threshold is crossed : 8 March 2019.

: 8 March 2019. Threshold crossed (in %) : 3%.

: 3%. Denominator : 194 505 658.

: 194 505 658. Notified details:

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

UCB SA/NV indirectly controls UCB Fipar SA.

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights held by UCB SA and its affiliates crossing the 3% minimum threshold. The variation is due to the sale of options (assimilated financial instruments) and subsequent share purchases by UCB Fipar SA to cover its obligations towards employees in the framework of the Long Term Incentive plans of the UCB group.

3.

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link

