UCB : Transparency notifications BlackRock, Inc.

2 notifications referring to situation on 23 August and 24 August 2018

Threshold crossed: 5%

Latest holding: 4.95%

Brussels (Belgium), 29 August 2018 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notifications

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received 2 transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 24 August and 28 August 2018 respectively.

In the first notification BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights and equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has increased and has crossed the 5% threshold on 23 August 2018.

In the second notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights and an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 24 August 2018.

On 23 August 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 107 565 UCB shares with voting rights (versus 9 051 239 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.68% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 4.65% in its previous notification) as well as 646 436 equivalent financial instruments (versus 639 374 in its previous notification) representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (same percentage as in its previous notification).

On 24 August 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8 980 417 UCB shares with voting rights, representing 4.62% of the total number of shares issued by the company, as well as 648 270 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company.

2. Content of the notifications

2.1 The information mentioned hereafter was identical in both notifications:

Reason for the notification : Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

: A parent undertaking or a controlling person. Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Threshold crossed (in %): 5%

5% Denominator: 194 505 658.

194 505 658. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

2.2 The first transparency notification dated 24 August 2018 included the following specific information:

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 August 2018.

23 August 2018. Notified details:





The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

2.3. The second transparency notification dated 28 August 2018 includes the following specific information:

Date on which the threshold is crossed : 24 August 2018.

: 24 August 2018. Notified details:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information

This press release and the detailed transparency notification are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

