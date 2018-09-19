Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/19 08:38:51 pm
78.21 EUR   +0.09%
08:13pUCB : Transparency notifications BlackRock, Inc.
03:30pUCB : S.A. - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc
09/14UCB : Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
UCB : Transparency notifications BlackRock, Inc.

09/19/2018 | 08:13pm CEST
  • 3 notifications referring to situation on 12, 14 and 17 September 2018
  • Threshold crossed: 5%
  • Latest holding: 4.96%

Brussels (Belgium), 19 September 2018 - 20:00 (CEST) - regulated information

1. Summary of the notifications

Pursuant to Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, UCB SA/NV announces that it has received 3 transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc. (having its registered office at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.), dated 13, 17 and 18 September 2018 respectively.

In the first and third notification BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following a disposal of UCB shares with voting rights and an acquisition of equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has decreased and has crossed downwards the 5% threshold on 12 September and 17 September 2018 respectively.

In the second notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified that, following an acquisition of UCB shares with voting rights and a disposal of equivalent financial instruments by its affiliates, its total holding in UCB SA/NV has increased and has crossed the 5% threshold on 14 September 2018.

On 12 September 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 083 685 shares with voting rights (versus 9 191 266 shares in its previous notification), representing 4.67% of the total number of shares issued by the company (194 505 658) (versus 4.73% in its previous notification) as well as 638 768 equivalent financial instruments (versus 614 547 in its previous notification) representing 0.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (versus 0.32% in its previous notification).

On 17 September 2018, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 9 008 133 UCB shares with voting rights, representing 4.63% of the total number of shares issued by the company, as well as 630 622 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.32% of the total number of shares issued by the company.

2. Content of the notifications

2.1 The information mentioned hereafter was identical in all notifications:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 5%
  • Denominator: 194 505 658.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Please see the full chain of control in the 'Chain of Control' tab.

2.2 The first transparency notification dated 13 September 2018 included the following specific information:

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 12 September 2018.
  • Notified details:


The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

2.3. The second transparency notification dated 17 September 2018 includes the following specific information:

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 14 September 2018.
  • Notified details:

The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going above 5%.

2.4. The third transparency notification dated 18 September 2018 includes the following specific information:

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 17 September 2018.
  • Notified details:


The disclosure obligation arose due to total holding in voting rights for BlackRock, Inc. going below 5%.

3. Further information
This press release and the detailed transparency notifications are available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.
An updated overview of the UCB SA/NV large shareholdings will be available on UCB SA/NV's website via the following link.

Investor Relations
Antje Witte
Investor Relations, UCB
T +32.2.559.94.14 antje.witte@ucb.com
Isabelle Ghellynck,
Investor Relations, UCB
T+32.2.559.9588, isabelle.ghellynck@ucb.com

Disclaimer

UCB SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:12:09 UTC
