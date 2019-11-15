Log in
UCORE RARE METALS INC.

UCORE RARE METALS INC.

(UCU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 11/15 09:30:00 am
0.095 CAD   -9.52%
04:25pUcore Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
11/07Randy Johnson Acquires Common Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
NE
11/06Concept Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Common Shares of Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
NE
Ucore Grants Incentive Stock Options

11/15/2019 | 04:25pm EST

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2019) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") advises that an aggregate of 4,300,000 options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share and expire five years from November 15, 2019, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after six months, with one third vesting every six months thereafter until fully vested.

About Ucore

Ucore Rare Metals is a company focused on rare and critical metals resources, extraction and beneficiation technologies with near term potential for production, growth, and scalability. The Company has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Project. On March 31, 2014, Ucore announced the unanimous support of the Alaska State Legislature for Senate Bill 99 (2014), which authorized the AIDEA to issue up to USD $145 million in bonds for the infrastructure and construction costs of the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Project.

Ucore's vision and plan is to transition to become a leading advanced technology company that provides mineral separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. This vision includes the development of the Alaska SMC in Southeast Alaska and the development of the Company's rare earth minerals property located at Bokan Mountain in Alaska (an NI-43-101 technical report was filed on SEDAR on March 14, 2013).

For further information, please contact Mr. Jim McKenzie, President & CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. at: +1 (902) 482-5214 or visit <http://www.ucore.com>.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49793


© Newsfilecorp 2019
