Ucore Grants Incentive Stock Options

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") advises that an aggregate of 2,650,000 options were granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options are exercisable at a price of C$0.165 per share and expire five years from May 15, 2020, the date of grant. One third of the options will vest after four months, with one third vesting every four months thereafter until fully vested. If all of the options are exercised, the Company will receive cash proceeds of C$437,250.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare and critical metals resources, extraction and beneficiation technologies with potential for production, growth, and scalability. The Company has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Project. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company that provides mineral separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. This vision includes the development of the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the development of the Company's rare earth minerals property located at Bokan Mountain in Alaska. Ucore wholly owns Innovation Metals Corp., a company that developed its proprietary RapidSX™ technology for the separation and purification of critical metals including rare earth elements, lithium, nickel and cobalt.

For further information, please contact: Mr. Jim McKenzie, CEO of Ucore Rare Metals Inc. at: +1 (902) 482-5214 or visit www.ucore.com.

