UDG Healthcare : Blocklisting Application

08/22/2018 | 10:32am CEST

22 August 2018

UDG Healthcare plc

A block listing application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for 3,326,153 ordinary shares of nominal value of €0.05 each in the capital of UDG Healthcare plc ('Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for these shares to be admitted to trading. Admission is expected to take place on or around 23 August 2018.

These shares have been reserved under a blocklisting and will be issued on the exercise of share awards made under the following schemes:

459,997 under the Executive Share Option Plan.

2,866,156 under the Long Term Incentive Plan.

When issued these shares will rank pari passuin all respects with the existing shares.

For further information, please contact:

Damien Moynagh

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Tel: +353-1-4689000

Disclaimer

UDG Healthcare plc published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:31:05 UTC
