UDG Healthcare : Board Appointments

UDG Healthcare plc

Board Appointments

8 January 2019

UDG Healthcare plc (the 'Company'), a leading international healthcare services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Peter Chambre and Mr Shane Cooke as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 1 February 2019.

Peter Chambre has held senior positions in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors and has been a director of a number of international public and private companies. Peter is currently Chairman of Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company based in Germany and the United States. He is a Trustee of Cancer Research UK since 2016 and has also chaired Cancer Research Technology, the charity's commercialisation division since 2011. Prior to this, Peter held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Antibody Group plc until 2006, and before that the roles of Chief Operating Officer of Celera Genomics Group and Chief Executive Officer of Bespak plc (now Consort Medical plc). More recently, Peter was a non-executive director of Spectris plc until December 2016, and of Touchstone Innovations plc until January 2017, both publicly-quoted companies.

Shane Cooke has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors in both Europe and the United States and is currently a non-executive director of NASDAQ-listed Alkermes plc, having previously held the position of President from September 2011 until his retirement in March 2018. Prior to this, Shane spent 10 years as Chief Financial Officer of Elan Corporation plc from 2001 and from 2007 he also was Head of Elan Drug Technologies. Prior to Elan he held the role of Chief Executive Officer of Pembroke Capital Ltd, an aviation leasing company of which he was a founder. Shane currently also serves as a non-executive director on the board of Prothena Corporation plc, and of Endo International plc, both publicly-quoted companies.

Commenting on both appointments, Peter Gray, Chairman of UDG Healthcare plc, said: 'We're delighted to welcome Peter and Shane to the board, each of whom bring extensive experience with European and US healthcare companies on both the service provision and service procurement sides. Their insights will further inform our continued strategic development of the Group. Their appointment also ensures board succession planning is well provided for in the context of recent governance guidance and our current board profile'

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule9.6.11 and there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For further information, please contact:

Damien Moynagh General Counsel & Company Secretary UDG Healthcare plc Tel: +353-1-468-9000 Keith Byrne Head of Investor Relations, Strategy & Corporate Communications UDG Healthcare plc Tel: +353-1-468-9000 Lisa Kavanagh / Jack Hickey Powerscourt Tel: +44-207-250-1446 Email: udghealthcare@powerscourt-group.com

About UDG Healthcare plc

UDG Healthcare plc (LON: UDG) is a leading international partner of choice delivering advisory, communication, commercial, clinical and packaging services to the healthcare industry, employing over 8,500 people with operations in 26 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries.

UDG Healthcare plc operates across two divisions: Ashfield and Sharp.

Ashfield is a global leader in advisory, communication, commercial and clinical services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and patients at all stages of the product life cycle. The division provides field and contact centre sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies.

Sharp is a global leader in contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, operating from state-of the-art facilities in the US and Europe.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250. For more information, please go to: www.udghealthcare.com