UDR Inc.

UDR INC.

(UDR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UDR : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/27/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), announced today that it will host the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only meeting format due to public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in consideration of the health and well-being of shareholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on May 21, 2020. Shareholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

Shareholders at the close of business on March 23, 2020 who wish to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders may attend by visiting the web portal located at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/UDR2020 and entering the control number found on the previously provided proxy card or voting instruction form.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, the Company urges shareholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote prior to the meeting.

Although the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual meeting format, the Company remains dedicated to shareholder engagement and intends to return to an in-person meeting format for future meetings.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,294 apartment homes including 878 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 222 M
EBIT 2020 218 M
Net income 2020 57,2 M
Debt 2020 4 706 M
Yield 2020 3,96%
P/E ratio 2020 207x
P/E ratio 2021 148x
EV / Sales2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2021 12,2x
Capitalization 10 701 M
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,30  $
Last Close Price 36,29  $
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall Scott Wesson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joshua A. Gampp Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDR INC.-22.29%10 701
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-20.92%23 811
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.47%22 240
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-19.69%15 990
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC-19.29%12 163
INVITATION HOMES INC.-27.33%11 843
