UDR : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/08/2019 | 04:17pm EST

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, provide 2019 guidance, discuss management’s views on the apartment industry, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13686346

The playback can be accessed through March 13, 2019.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.

Mail -- For those without Internet access, the fourth quarter 2018 earnings report and supplemental data will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at 720-348-7762.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,464 apartment homes including 932 homes under development or in its Developer Capital Program – West Coast Development Joint Venture. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.


© Business Wire 2019
