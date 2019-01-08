UDR : Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR)
announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year
2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 after the market
closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday,
February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be
open to the public.
During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter
results, discuss recent events, provide 2019 guidance, discuss
management’s views on the apartment industry, and conduct a
question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be
limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will
have listen-only capability.
To participate in the webcast:
The webcast of the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 conference call will be
available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com.
Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start
time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio
software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on
UDR's website.
To participate in the telephone conference call:
Domestic: 877-705-6003
International: 201-493-6725
Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
Passcode:
13686346
The playback can be accessed through March 13, 2019.
Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
Internet -- The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data
will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire
services on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the UDR website, ir.udr.com.
Mail -- For those without Internet access, the fourth quarter 2018
earnings report and supplemental data will be available by mail or fax,
on request. To receive a copy, please call UDR Investor Relations at
720-348-7762.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR),
an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment
trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and
dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing
and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
markets. As of September 30, 2018, UDR owned or had an ownership
position in 49,464 apartment homes including 932 homes under development
or in its Developer Capital Program – West Coast Development Joint
Venture. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to
shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest
quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found
on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.
