UDR INC.

(UDR)
UDR : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/30UDR : to Participate in Nareit REITWeek 2019 Conference
BU
04/30UDR : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
UDR : Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/20/2019

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.3425 per share, payable in cash, on July 31, 2019 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2019. The July 31st dividend will be the 187th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.3708 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2019.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 49,795 apartment homes including 366 homes under development. For over 46 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 099 M
EBIT 2019 229 M
Net income 2019 90,7 M
Debt 2019 3 711 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 141,80
P/E ratio 2020 115,70
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Capitalization 13 106 M
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,2 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall Scott Wesson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert P. Freeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDR INC.16.91%12 686
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES20.19%28 416
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL18.24%28 250
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.22.80%19 033
INVITATION HOMES INC38.20%13 545
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY23.08%13 073
