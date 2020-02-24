UDR : to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a roundtable discussion at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “News & Presentations.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,294 apartment homes including 878 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005843/en/