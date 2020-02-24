Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UDR Inc.    UDR

UDR INC.

(UDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UDR : to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:21pm EST

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a roundtable discussion at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under “News & Presentations.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2019, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,294 apartment homes including 878 homes under development. For over 47 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UDR INC.
04:21pUDR : to Participate in Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/19UDR : Prices $200 Million of 3.200% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2030
BU
02/18UDR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/12UDR, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11UDR : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11UDR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/11UDR : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Results and 2020 Guidance
BU
02/11UDR INC. : Annual results
CO
02/06UDR INC. : annual earnings release
01/22UDR : Reports Tax Status of 2019 Distributions
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 256 M
EBIT 2020 227 M
Net income 2020 57,7 M
Debt 2020 4 781 M
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 333x
P/E ratio 2021 172x
EV / Sales2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2021 15,1x
Capitalization 15 006 M
Chart UDR INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,10  $
Last Close Price 50,93  $
Spread / Highest target 6,03%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall Scott Wesson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joshua A. Gampp Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDR INC.9.06%15 006
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL7.53%32 366
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.8.74%31 998
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.9.36%21 773
INVITATION HOMES INC.4.74%17 010
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC12.07%16 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group