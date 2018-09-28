Log in
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/28/2018 | 12:55pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.09.2018 / 12:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that
the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/


28.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft
Am Hohen Ufer 6
30159 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.uestra.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728663  28.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
