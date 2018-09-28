|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
28.09.2018 / 12:51
ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces
that
the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
German: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/
