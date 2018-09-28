DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.09.2018 / 12:51

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that

the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: https://www.uestra.de/unternehmen/ueber-uns/investor-relations/

28.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

