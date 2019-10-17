UET United Electronic Technology : announces the launch of new business line of Communication Modules for universal CPE devices to address the fast growing Network Function Virtualisation market.

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG
UET United Electronic Technology AG announces the launch of new business line of Communication Modules for universal CPE devices to address the fast growing Network Function Virtualisation market.
17.10.2019 / 08:18
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn announces today that the SYSTEMS business area under the brand albis-elcon is launching a new business line including several communication modules to be integrated into industry standard universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) also known as virtual CPE (vCPE) devices.
The communication modules based on M2 and PCI-E interfaces are the result of the technology and supply cooperation albis-elcon signed with Teleconnect GmbH, a German Technology and Research company based in Dresden, today.
Under the agreement albis-elcon is licensing core design from Teleconnect that will be complemented with industrial design, industrialisation and supply and distribution capabilities to address the international fast growing market of virtualisation environment in Telecommunication space. The communication modules will be integrated by large international White Box suppliers to provide a wide variety of different communication interfaces on top of the core design.
The first products are already available and presented at the actual industry shows BBWF in Amsterdam and SDN/NFV World Congress in Den Haag, Netherlands
