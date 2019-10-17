Log in
UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG

(CFC)
  Report  
UET United Electronic Technology : announces the launch of new business line of Communication Modules for universal CPE devices to address the fast growing Network Function Virtualisation market.

0
10/17/2019 | 02:20am EDT

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
17.10.2019 / 08:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn announces today that the SYSTEMS business area under the brand albis-elcon is launching a new business line including several communication modules to be integrated into industry standard universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE) also known as virtual CPE (vCPE) devices.

The communication modules based on M2 and PCI-E interfaces are the result of the technology and supply cooperation albis-elcon signed with Teleconnect GmbH, a German Technology and Research company based in Dresden, today.

Under the agreement albis-elcon is licensing core design from Teleconnect that will be complemented with industrial design, industrialisation and supply and distribution capabilities to address the international fast growing market of virtualisation environment in Telecommunication space. The communication modules will be integrated by large international White Box suppliers to provide a wide variety of different communication interfaces on top of the core design.

The first products are already available and presented at the actual industry shows BBWF in Amsterdam and SDN/NFV World Congress in Den Haag, Netherlands

Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Strasse 80-82
D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert
Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com




 

17.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 891563

 
End of News DGAP News Service

891563  17.10.2019 

© EQS 2019
0
