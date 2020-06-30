UET United Electronic Technology : releases consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2019

Log in
06/30/2020 | 06:49am EDT
  • Consolidated revenues of 46.454 mn EUR
  • EBITDA amounts to 6.223 mn EUR
  • Earnings per share of 0.23 EUR
  • Cash flow amounts to -2.285 mn EUR

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, releases its financial results for the fiscal year 2019.

Consolidated revenues of the UET Group amounted to EUR 46.454 million in the financial year 2019 (previous year: EUR 39.026 million). The growth of about 19% has been generated in the Business Division SYSTEMS with its Core Networks unit and increase in MANAGED SUPPLY business.

For the financial year, the UET Group reports EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in the amount of EUR 6.223 million (previous year: EUR 6.522 million). Earnings before interest and taxes EBIT amounted to EUR 3.624 million (previous year: EUR 4.574 million). Previous 2018 results included non-operating earnings from the spin-off of the MANUFACTURING unit in the amount of EUR 2.130 million.

As in the previous year, results include caplitalised spending for research and development assets.

The net profit after tax attributable to UET shareholders amounted to EUR 3.318 million in 2019. Considering the capital increase of EUR 2.0 million that has been closed 2019 and the repurchase of all minorities, the corresponding earnings per share is EUR 0.23 (previous year: EUR 0.29).

The equity of UET increased as of December 31, 2019 by EUR 4.444 million to EUR 5.605 million (previous year: EUR 1.161 million).

The reported operating cash flow in 2019 was EUR -2.285 million compared with EUR 3.727 million in the previous year. An essential part of the cash flow development included the expansion of business activities after the fundraising leading to increased capital employed in inventories and trade receivables, primarily in the SYSTEMS division. Liabilities from ongoing business activities have been reduced in 2019.

At the end of the financial year 2019, cash and cash equivalents in the Group amounted to EUR 4.036 million (previous year: EUR 0.585 million).
The Annual General Meeting will take place on 28 August 2020 in Eschborn. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting will be published in the German Bundesanzeiger by 17 July 2020.

The annual report and the annual group report 2019 (German version only) will be released on the company's website (www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/Financial as of June 30th, 2020.

Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert
Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

Disclaimer

UET - United Electronic Technology AG published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2018 42,6 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Net income 2018 3,60 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net Debt 2018 1,18 M 1,33 M 1,33 M
P/E ratio 2018 2,74x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 16,0 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2017 0,17x
EV / Sales 2018 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
UET United Electronic Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Neubauer Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hagemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Königshofer Chief Operating Officer
Jesús Aguión Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Brichard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG-7.32%16
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.16%100 653
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.76%61 035
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.03%38 739
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-19.51%36 673
EATON CORPORATION PLC-8.25%34 764
