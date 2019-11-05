Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UFP Technologies, Inc.    UFPT

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UFPT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/05 02:47:44 pm
45.95 USD   +9.74%
02:30pUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2019 Results
PU
08:37aUFP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:30aUFP Technologies Announces Record Q3 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UFP Technologies : Announces Q3 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:30pm EST

Newburyport, Mass., November 5, 2019. UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today reported net income of $5.6 million or $0.75 per diluted common share outstanding for its third quarter ended Septem-ber 30, 2019, up 36.5% from net income of $4.1 million or $0.56 per diluted common share outstanding for the same period in 2018. Sales for the third quarter were $49.4 million, up 3.3% from third quarter sales of $47.8 million in 2018. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 was $14.0 million or $1.87 per diluted common share outstanding, up 41.1% from net income of $9.9 million or $1.34 per diluted common share outstanding for the same period in 2018. Sales for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 were $148.1 million, up 6.0% from sales of $139.8 million for the same period in 2018.

'I am very pleased with our third quarter results, led by 16.5% growth in our medical market,' said R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman and CEO. 'Our strategy of shifting our book of business toward high-end, longer-term opportunities, primarily in the medical space, continues to improve our results. This shift helped grow our gross margins by a full percentage point over last year, to 27% of sales.'

'In addition, a comprehensive R&D tax review following the acquisition of Dielectrics has afforded UFP both a catch-up benefit on previously earned R&D credits and anticipated ongoing future tax benefits that will favorably impact earnings per share,' Bailly continued. 'This benefit is derived from the significant R&D work done at Dielectrics, combined with the rapidly growing development work at UFP Technologies, all of which is eligible for R&D tax credits. Overall, our pipeline of medical device development programs has never been stronger. This work generates healthy margins, strengthens our knowledge base and customer relationships, and typically translates to manufacturing revenue in the years ahead.'

'To accommodate the rapid growth of one large medical program, we also launched a new state-of-the-art manufacturing cell utilizing Dielectrics' technology at a UFP facility,' Bailly said. 'This illustrates the synergies we envisioned when we acquired Dielectrics. We're providing a duplicate manufacturing location for a key Dielectrics customer, transferring Dielectrics' technology and know-how to a UFP medical facility, and freeing up production space at Dielectrics to facilitate its next stage of growth.'

'Although we continue to see softness in the consumer and electronics markets, new recently-awarded programs should help bolster these markets going forward,' Bailly said. 'In addition, strong cash flow at both UFP and Dielectrics has enabled us to reduce our net debt virtually to zero. This positions us well to finance the new acquisition opportunities we have been actively exploring. For all these reasons we remain excited about the future of UFP Technologies.'

Financial Highlights for Q3 and YTD 2019:

  • Sales for the third quarter grew 3.3% to $49.4 million, from $47.8 million in the same period of 2018. Year-to-date sales through September grew 6.0% to $148.1 million, from $139.8 million in the same period of 2018.
  • Third quarter sales to the medical market grew 16.5%. Sales to the automotive market grew 8.2% while sales to the aerospace & defense market declined 15.0%. All other sales (consumer, electronics, and industrial) declined 23.5%.
  • Year-to-date sales to the medical market grew 16.3%. Sales to the automotive and aerospace & defense markets grew 4.3% and 16.0%, respectively. All other sales (consumer, electronics and industrial) declined 20.2%.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales ('gross margin') grew to 27.0% for the third quarter, from 26.0% in the same quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 grew to 27.1% from 25.5% in the same period of 2018.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ('SG&A') as a percentage of sales for the third quarter was 14.5% compared to 13.7% in the same quarter of 2018. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, SG&A as a percentage of sales was 15.0% compared to 14.7% in the same period of 2018.
  • For the third quarter, operating income grew 4.3% to $6.1 million, from $5.9 million in the same quarter of 2018, while operating income as a percentage of sales increased to 12.4% from 12.3%. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, operating income grew 27.2% to $18.0 million, from $14.1 million in the same period of 2018, while operating income as a percentage of sales grew to 12.1%, from 10.1% in the same period of 2018.
  • Net income increased 36.5% to $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, from $4.1 million in the same period of 2018. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 net income increased 41.1% to $14.0 million,
    from $9.9 million in the same period of 2018.

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding, and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Click here to view detailed financial information and the complete press release as a PDF.

This news release contains statements relating to expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's acquisition and integration of Dielectrics and the synergies, customer opportunities and other benefits anticipated in connection with the Dielectrics business and products, statements about the Company's acquisition strategies and opportunities and the Company's growth potential and strategies for growth, statements regarding product development programs transitioning to manufacturing revenues, statements regarding anticipated trends in the different markets in which the Company competes and expectations regarding customer demand, anticipated advantages the Company expects to realize from its investments and capital expenditures, expectations regarding the manufacturing capacity and efficiencies, and new production equipment of the Company, expectations regarding the Company's cost cutting efforts, expectations regarding the Company's eligibility for certain tax credits and their anticipated impact on the Company's financial results, expectations regarding the Company's liquidity and future financing needs, statements about the Company's participation and growth in multiple markets, its business opportunities, anticipated revenues and the timing of such revenues, and any indication that the Company may be able to sustain or increase its sales,
earnings and earnings per share or sales, earnings and earnings per share growth rates. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's acquisition and integration of Dielectrics, risks associated with the effect of the acquisition of Dielectrics on the Company's earnings, risks associated with the identification of suitable acquisition candidates and the successful, efficient execution of acquisition transactions, the financing of such acquisitions and the integration of any acquisition candidates, risks associated with manufacturing capacity and efficiencies, and new production equipment of the Company, risks and uncertainties associated with the anticipated growth of the Company's business, including product development programs transitioning to
manufacturing revenues, and increases to sales, earnings, earnings per share, cost cutting efforts, and the Company's eligibility for certain tax credits as well as other risks and uncertainties that are detailed in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically the last reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only of the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Disclaimer

UFP Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 19:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:30pUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Q3 2019 Results
PU
08:37aUFP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:30aUFP Technologies Announces Record Q3 Results
GL
08/26UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26UFP TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicag..
AQ
08/26UFP Technologies to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chic..
GL
08/09UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/07UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/06UFP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Record Q2 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 202 M
EBIT 2019 23,6 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 311 M
Chart UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 48,00  $
Last Close Price 41,87  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
R. Jeffrey Bailly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William David Smith Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Lataille CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP
Daniel J. Shaw Vice President-Research & Development
Thomas W. Oberdorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.39.38%311
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%69 036
AIR LIQUIDE20.80%62 533
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.31%32 247
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP63.52%20 762
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group