UFP Technologies : Bioprocess Bag Protection and Cleanroom Insulation on Display at ISPE Product Show 2018

09/18/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

September 18, 2018 - Newburyport, Massachusetts - UFP Technologies, a producer of innovative, custom-engineered solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, will be exhibiting at the ISPE Boston Product Show on September 26th in Foxborough, MA at booth E-191.

UFP Technologies will be displaying a variety of solutions used in the transport, storage, protection, and production of biopharmaceuticals including:

  • BioShell® - A unique single-use bag protection system that uses suspension technology to absorb impact during storage, handling and shipping.
  • T-Tubes® - An advanced pipe insulation system designed specifically for cleanroom environments that saves space, protects personnel, and is easy to install.
  • Tri-Covers® - A high purity foam cap used to block and protect sanitary ends, prevent migration, and provide impact cushioning for flex hoses, transfer panels, gas lines, and more.

ISPE Product Show is the largest single day show featuring the latest products and developments for the life science industry.

Click here to register.

About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a producer of innovative, custom-engineered components, specialty packaging, and products. Using foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials, we design and manufacture a vast range of solutions primarily for the medical, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, consumer, and industrial markets. Our team acts as an extension of our customers' in-house research, engineering and manufacturing groups, working closely with them to solve their most complex product and packaging challenges. For our customers, innovation takes many shapes. But each solution is shaped by a level of design, materials and process expertise that is unique to UFP Technologies.

Disclaimer

UFP Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 16:17:06 UTC
