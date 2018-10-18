UFP Technologies : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018

October 17, 2018 - Newburyport, Massachusetts - UFP Technologies, a producer of innovative, custom-engineered packaging and components for medical devices, orthopedic implants, fixation devices, and surgical instruments will be exhibiting at MD&M Minneapolis from October 31 - November 1 at booth #2628.

At this year's show UFP Technologies will be teaming up with the recently acquired Dielectrics, a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices using thermoplastic materials. Our combined capabilities now provide improved patient outcomes by minimizing the chance for infection, improving patient comfort, and promoting faster healing.

MD&M Minneapolis is the Midwest's largest medtech design and manufacturing events, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies from the medical device industry.

Visit MDMminn.com/SPECIAL and use the promo code Special2628 to receive a free expo pass.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a producer of innovative, custom-engineered components, products, and specialty packaging. Using foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials, we design and manufacture a vast range of solutions primarily for the medical, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, consumer, and industrial markets. Our team acts as an extension of our customers' in-house research, engineering and manufacturing groups, working closely with them to solve their most complex product and packaging challenges. For our customers, innovation takes many shapes. But each solution is shaped by a level of design, materials and process expertise that is unique to UFP Technologies.