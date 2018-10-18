Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UFP Technologies, Inc.    UFPT

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (UFPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UFP Technologies : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectrics’ Custom Manufactured Solutions – Visit Us At MD&M Minneapolis 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 05:18am CEST

October 17, 2018 - Newburyport, Massachusetts - UFP Technologies, a producer of innovative, custom-engineered packaging and components for medical devices, orthopedic implants, fixation devices, and surgical instruments will be exhibiting at MD&M Minneapolis from October 31 - November 1 at booth #2628.

At this year's show UFP Technologies will be teaming up with the recently acquired Dielectrics, a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices using thermoplastic materials. Our combined capabilities now provide improved patient outcomes by minimizing the chance for infection, improving patient comfort, and promoting faster healing.

MD&M Minneapolis is the Midwest's largest medtech design and manufacturing events, showcasing the latest innovations and technologies from the medical device industry.

Visit MDMminn.com/SPECIAL and use the promo code Special2628 to receive a free expo pass.

About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a producer of innovative, custom-engineered components, products, and specialty packaging. Using foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials, we design and manufacture a vast range of solutions primarily for the medical, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, consumer, and industrial markets. Our team acts as an extension of our customers' in-house research, engineering and manufacturing groups, working closely with them to solve their most complex product and packaging challenges. For our customers, innovation takes many shapes. But each solution is shaped by a level of design, materials and process expertise that is unique to UFP Technologies.

Disclaimer

UFP Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 03:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
05:18aUFP TECHNOLOGIES : Improve Patient Outcomes with UFP Technologies and Dielectric..
PU
10/11UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Deliver a Quieter, More Comfortable Ride with UFP’s Inn..
PU
10/08UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Protect Your Products and the Environment with UFP’s 10..
PU
10/03UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Innovative, Custom-Engineered Products for Automotive, Aerosp..
PU
10/02UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Custom Military, Medical, and Consumer Products on Display at..
PU
09/25UFP TECHNOLOGIES : and Dielectrics’ Solutions to Improve Patient Outcomes ..
PU
09/18UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Bioprocess Bag Protection and Cleanroom Insulation on Display..
PU
09/18UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Bioprocess Bag Protection and Cleanroom Insulation on Display..
PU
09/12UFP TECHNOLOGIES : Advanced Foams on Display at the GFA Semi-Annual Meeting
PU
08/28UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31CONFERENCE SOUVENIRS : 5 Interesting Small Cap Ideas 
08/02UFP Technologies beats by $0.04, misses on revenue 
05/04UFP Technologies reports Q1 results 
03/01UFP Technologies reports Q4 results 
02/13UFP Technologies - Investment Analysis 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 20,4 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 247 M
Chart UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 41,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
R. Jeffrey Bailly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
W. David Smith Senior Vice President-Operations
Ronald J. Lataille CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, CAO & Senior VP
Daniel J. Shaw Vice President-Research & Development
Thomas W. Oberdorf Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.58%247
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%94 580
AIR LIQUIDE0.24%52 037
PRAXAIR1.36%44 931
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-12.13%37 959
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-22.66%34 382
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.