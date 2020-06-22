Log in
UFP Technologies to Host Virtual 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 10th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23 & 24

06/22/2020 | 08:46am EDT

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies (Nasdaq: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market, today announced that Ron Lataille, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 23-24, 2020.  Investors interested in participating in the virtual conference or scheduling a meeting with the Company may reach out to Jeff Elliott with Three Part Advisors, LLC at 972-423-7070. 

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market. Utilizing highly specialized foams, films, and plastics, the Company converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities.  Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

  
Contacts: Ron Lataille, CFO, UFP Technologies, Inc., tel. 978-234-0926
Jeff Elliott, Three Part Advisors, LLC, tel. 972-423-7070
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
