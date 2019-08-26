Log in
UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UFPT)
UFP Technologies to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference in Chicago

08/26/2019

NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT), an innovative designer and custom converter of foams, plastics, and natural fiber materials primarily for the medical market, today announced that R. Jeffrey Bailly, Chairman & CEO, and Ron Lataille, SVP & CFO, will be presenting at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

UFP Technologies’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:25 AM CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com or in the investor relations section of the company's website, www.ufpt.com.  If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Jeff Elliott, (972) 423-7070 or jelliott@threepa.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.  Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities.  Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC.  Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies is an innovative designer and custom manufacturer of components, subassemblies, products, and packaging primarily for the medical market.  Utilizing highly specialized foams, films and plastics, UFP converts raw materials through laminating, molding, radio frequency welding and fabricating techniques. The Company is diversified by also providing highly engineered solutions to customers in the aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer, electronics and industrial markets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Elliott
Three Part Advisors, LLC
972-423-7070

Ron Lataille, CFO
UFP Technologies, Inc.
978-234-0926

 

