UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(UGHE)
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

10/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 9, 2019 7:12
Status New
Announcement Reference SG191009MEETZTHF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 30/06/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the file attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/10/2019 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 22/10/2019 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue YMCA @ One Orchard, One Orchard Road, Tan Chin Tuan Function Room 1 Singapore 238824

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 106,348 bytes)

Disclaimer

UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:05:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 108 M
EBIT 2020 7,00 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,28x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 30,0 M
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,30  SGD
Last Close Price 0,16  SGD
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keck Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Pung Yip Non-Executive Chairman
See Keong Wong Executive Director & Head-Operations
Jun Yih Lee Executive Director & Finance Director
Teck Chai Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED-20.00%22
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.77%67 375
COLOPLAST32.33%25 322
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED27.07%15 185
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED30.97%4 843
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 177
