Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
10/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 9, 2019 7:12
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG191009MEETZTHF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
30/06/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the file attached.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
24/10/2019 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date
22/10/2019 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
YMCA @ One Orchard, One Orchard Road, Tan Chin Tuan Function Room 1 Singapore 238824
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 106,348 bytes)
Disclaimer
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:05:04 UTC
Latest news on UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Sales 2020
108 M
EBIT 2020
7,00 M
Net income 2020
5,00 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
5,64x
P/E ratio 2021
4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,28x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,25x
Capitalization
30,0 M
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,30 SGD
Last Close Price
0,16 SGD
Spread / Highest target
93,5%
Spread / Average Target
93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
93,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.