UG Healthcare Corporation Limited

UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(UGHE)
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Acquisition Of Property In Brazil - Supplemental Agreement

10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 8, 2019 18:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of Property in Brazil - Supplemental Agreement
Announcement Reference SG191008OTHRA6UZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the file attached.

Disclaimer

UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 108 M
EBIT 2020 7,00 M
Net income 2020 5,00 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 5,64x
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,28x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 30,0 M
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,30  SGD
Last Close Price 0,16  SGD
Spread / Highest target 93,5%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keck Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Pung Yip Non-Executive Chairman
See Keong Wong Executive Director & Head-Operations
Jun Yih Lee Executive Director & Finance Director
Teck Chai Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED-20.00%24
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY10.77%68 288
COLOPLAST32.33%25 561
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED27.07%15 708
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED32.08%4 654
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%4 212
