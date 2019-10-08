Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts
10/08/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 8, 2019 18:47
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Discrepancies between unaudited and audited accounts
Announcement Reference
SG191008OTHRQBHP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the file attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 288,996 bytes)
Disclaimer
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 11:44:08 UTC
