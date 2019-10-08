UG Healthcare : Annual Reports And Related Documents
10/08/2019 | 08:06pm EDT
Annual Reports and Related Documents
Oct 9, 2019 7:14
New
Annual Report
SG191009OTHR9JTH
Sharon Yeoh
Company Secretary
Please refer to the file attached.
30/06/2019
Attachment 1 (Size: 4,061,987 bytes)
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:05:04 UTC
Sales 2020
108 M
EBIT 2020
7,00 M
Net income 2020
5,00 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
5,64x
P/E ratio 2021
4,52x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,28x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,25x
Capitalization
30,0 M
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,30 SGD
Last Close Price
0,16 SGD
Spread / Highest target
93,5%
Spread / Average Target
93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
93,5%
