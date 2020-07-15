Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  UGE International Ltd.    UGE   CA9035101059

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(UGE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 07/14 03:23:00 pm
0.43 CAD   +6.17%
07:50aUGE Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory
NE
07/13UGE Announces Q2 2020 Project Updates
NE
05/28UGE Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGE Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2020) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, announced today that it has appointed Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital" or "Sophic") as its Capital Markets advisor. Sophic Capital is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm and will focus on increasing investor awareness of UGE by developing a comprehensive communications strategy and introducing UGE to investment advisors, investment dealers, institutions and other financial professionals.

"Sophic Capital has followed UGE for the past two years and have been great supporters of our story," said UGE International CEO Nick Blitterswyk. "As we continue to build momentum in the business by focusing on self-developed projects in the U.S. and Philippines, we look forward to leveraging Sophic's expertise and relationships to communicate our story to a broader base of investors."

"UGE International's management has done an outstanding job transitioning and scaling," said Sean Peasgood, CEO of Sophic Capital. "Regulations, especially in the northeast U.S. region, lead us to believe that the Company's pipeline and backlog conversion is starting to accelerate, and UGE clients whom we've spoken with have not only extolled UGE's commitment to deliver on what is promised but also have recommended UGE to their peers. These endorsements along with a management team that has a significant equity stake plus a business that addresses ESG, renewables, and solar energy themes solidifies our conviction that UGE is an undiscovered story that will resonate very well in the investment community. On behalf of everyone at Sophic Capital, I want to thank UGE for selecting us, and we look forward to communicating their story to investors."

UGE International's engagement with Sophic Capital is a 12-month term, on a fee-for-services basis of CAD$7,000 per month. In addition, UGE has granted Sophic 300,000 options to purchase UGE shares at a price of $0.43 per share. The options will vest in equal amounts of 75,000 each quarter over 12 months and will expire on July 15, 2022.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

For more information, contact:

Robert van Duynhoven, UGE International
917 720 5685
investors@ugei.com

Sean Peasgood, Sophic Capital
(647) 799-3033
Sean@SophicCapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59829


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
07:50aUGE Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory
NE
07/13UGE Announces Q2 2020 Project Updates
NE
05/28UGE Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NE
05/28UGE Signs Agreements to Develop, Build, and Finance Community Solar Projects ..
NE
05/05UGE Reports Audited Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
NE
04/28UGE Announces Release Date for Audited 2019 Financial Statements and Webinar ..
NE
04/08UGE Announces Q1 2020 Updates as Global Solar Experience Tops 400 MW
NE
04/02UGE Closes Financing for Two Community Solar Projects in New York
NE
03/30UGE INTERNATIONAL : Signs Three Agreements Including Largest US Project in Compa..
AQ
03/27UGE INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - UGE
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,06 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,51 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,62 M 7,61 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
UGE International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Blitterswyk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiang Rong Xie Chairman
Robert van Duynhoven Chief Operating Officer
Paul Kania Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie Nokham Senior Technologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.244.00%8
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.76.89%8 348
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.113.85%6 997
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.86.02%4 960
SUNRUN INC.144.61%4 065
VIVINT SOLAR, INC.159.64%2 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group