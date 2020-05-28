Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  UGE International Ltd.    UGE   CA9035101059

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(UGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGE Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar energy solutions, reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. UGE reports in US dollars.

In the first quarter of 2020, UGE continued to make progress in executing on its updated business plan that sees it concentrate on developing, building, and financing most of its projects going forward. Management believes that by concentrating on projects where it plays all three roles, the Company will achieve superior results.

Highlights from the quarter were as follows:

  • The first quarter of 2020 set all-time records for the Company in securing new projects, as backlog grew from $30.3 million on December 31, 2019 to $72.4 million on March 31, 2020. Growth in backlog was driven by growth in the US market, including the Company's expansion into New England.

  • Continuing the trend set in 2019, gross margins continued to out-perform expectations at 27% in the quarter.

  • Revenue in the Company's US and Philippines markets grew 212% versus the comparable quarter; the two regions represent UGE's two project development markets which are expected to drive growth going forward. Overall, revenue fell in the quarter, due to the discontinuation of the Company's "EPC" (engineering, procurement, construction) business.

  • In early March 2020, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic began to impede construction activities; by late May, the Company had restarted construction in most regions in which it operates.

Full financial results and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as well as on the Company's website.

UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk, and CFO, Paul Kania, will be hosting a webinar to provide further analysis of the financial results and to answer your questions following the presentation. You can register for the webinar, below:

Date: Monday, June 1, 2020
Time: 2:00pm EDT
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1635295255074346252

Granting of Options

UGE also announces it has granted a total of 200,000 options to its independent board members. The strike price is yesterday's closing price of $0.24 per share and the options vest on June 30, 2020, with a term of five-years.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and maximum long-term benefit. With over 400MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

Contact:
investors@ugei.com
917-720-5685

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56800


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
05:40pUGE Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
NE
08:05aUGE Signs Agreements to Develop, Build, and Finance Community Solar Projects ..
NE
05/05UGE Reports Audited Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
NE
04/28UGE Announces Release Date for Audited 2019 Financial Statements and Webinar ..
NE
04/08UGE Announces Q1 2020 Updates as Global Solar Experience Tops 400 MW
NE
04/02UGE Closes Financing for Two Community Solar Projects in New York
NE
03/30UGE INTERNATIONAL : Signs Three Agreements Including Largest US Project in Compa..
AQ
03/27UGE INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - UGE
AQ
03/27UGE Signs Three Agreements, Including Largest US Project in Company's History
NE
03/27UGE INTERNATIONAL : IIROC Trading Halt - UGE
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,06 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,51 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,79 M 4,20 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
UGE International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Blitterswyk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xiang Rong Xie Chairman
Robert van Duynhoven Chief Operating Officer
Paul Kania Chief Financial Officer
Bonnie Nokham Senior Technologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD.92.00%4
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.121.43%7 245
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.44.33%6 807
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.11.07%3 036
SUNRUN INC.22.01%2 028
RISEN ENERGY CO.,LTD.-10.25%1 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group