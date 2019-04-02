Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UGI Corp    UGI

UGI CORP

(UGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI). Stockholders will receive $7.63 and 0.50 shares of UGI Corporation common stock for each share of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/amerigas. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-amerigas-partners-lp-300823091.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UGI CORP
12:11pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AmeriGas Partne..
PR
10:54aAMERIGAS PARTNERS L P : UGI to buy rest of AmeriGas Partners in $2.44 billion de..
RE
06:43aUGI CORP /PA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
03/14UGI CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/07UGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/06UGI CORP /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/05UGI : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05UGI : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
02/04UGI CORP /PA/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/04UGI CORPORATION : Elects Kelly A. Romano to Its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About