UGI : Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

UGI has paid common dividends for 134 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 31 years.

About UGI

UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven eastern states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium the Netherlands and the UK. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU), the nation's largest retail propane distributor.

