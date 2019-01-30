UGI : Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the company’s common stock. The
dividend is payable April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March
15, 2019.
UGI has paid common dividends for 134 consecutive years and raised its
dividend in each of the last 31 years.
About UGI
UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services.
Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in
Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally,
manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania,
and engages in energy marketing in eleven eastern states, the District
of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium the Netherlands and
the UK. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns
26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU), the nation's largest retail
propane distributor.
Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the
Internet at http://www.ugicorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005805/en/