UGI CORP (UGI)
56.255 USD   +1.43%
UGI : Declares Common Dividend

01/30/2019 | 04:21pm EST

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

UGI has paid common dividends for 134 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 31 years.

About UGI

UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven eastern states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium the Netherlands and the UK. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU), the nation's largest retail propane distributor.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at http://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 918 M
EBIT 2019 1 099 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Debt 2019 4 198 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
P/E ratio 2020 17,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 9 642 M
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marvin O. Schlanger Non-Executive Chairman
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
M. Shawn Bort Independent Director
Frank S. Hermance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGI CORP3.96%9 642
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.5.68%33 590
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD8.01%10 867
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD0.00%8 820
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD0.60%8 592
ITALGAS5.48%4 881
