UGI : Reports First Quarter Results

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) reported financial results for the fiscal
quarter ended December 31, 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
GAAP EPS of $0.36 and adjusted EPS of $0.81 per diluted share compared
to GAAP EPS of $2.07 and adjusted EPS of $1.01 per diluted share in
the prior year
Prolonged warmer than normal weather at UGI International, slightly
warmer than normal weather at Utilities, and colder than normal
weather at Midstream & Marketing and AmeriGas
"UGI and AmeriGas delivered a solid first quarter performance while
facing some challenging operating conditions," said John L. Walsh,
president and chief executive officer of UGI Corporation. "AmeriGas had
a strong quarter as volumes, margins, and performance from our growth
drivers contributed positively to results. UGI International operations
were negatively impacted by warm weather and the effects of an
unseasonably warm and dry summer on the crop drying season. The natural
gas businesses experienced colder weather than the prior-year period,
particularly Midstream & Marketing and to a lesser extent Utilities. A
warm December, with limited volatility in capacity management values in
the Midstream & Marketing service territory and the prior year
non-recurring benefit at the Utility from tax reform decreased
comparative results.
In December, we received a favorable federal court ruling concerning the
PennEast Pipeline project as the court granted access necessary to
perform surveys to certain properties in New Jersey. This is an
important step in the permitting process and will help ensure minimal
environmental impact."
KEY DRIVERS OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
AmeriGas: Retail volume up 5 million gallons on weather that
was 6% colder than the prior year; National Accounts and ACE volumes
up over 10% from last year.
UGI International: Retail volume down 9% on weather that was 7%
warmer than the prior year, including decreased crop drying volumes
due to a warm and dry summer. UGI International has had nine
consecutive months of warmer-than-normal weather.
Midstream & Marketing: Warm, less volatile December weather
and lower off-peak electric generation volumes negatively impacted
total margin.
UGI Utilities: Core market throughput up 4% on weather that was
2% colder than prior year; total Utility margin was impacted by the
revenue reduction associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)
which was applicable in the prior year; excluding the revenue
reduction associated with TCJA, margin increased $5.4 million.
EARNINGS CALL and WEBCAST
UGI Corporation will hold a live Internet Audio Webcast of its
conference call to discuss first quarter earnings and other current
activities at 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Interested
parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the
Internet at http://www.ugicorp.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
or at the company website http://www.ugicorp.com
under Investor Relations. A telephonic replay will be available from
2:00 PM ET on February 6th through 11:59 PM ET on February 13th. The
replay may be accessed at (855) 859-2056, and internationally at
1-404-537-3406, conference ID 2974015.
ABOUT UGI
UGI is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services.
Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in
Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally,
manages midstream energy and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania,
and engages in energy marketing in eleven eastern sates, the District of
Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the
UK. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and owns 26%
of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: APU), the nation's largest retail
propane distributor.
Management uses "adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation"
and "adjusted diluted earnings per share," both of which are non-GAAP
financial measures, when evaluating UGI's overall performance. For the
periods presented, adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation
is net income attributable to UGI Corporation after excluding net
after-tax gains and losses on commodity and certain foreign currency
derivative instruments not associated with current-period transactions
(principally comprising changes in unrealized gains and losses on such
derivative instruments), losses associated with extinguishments of debt,
Finagaz integration expenses, and the remeasurement impact on net
deferred tax liabilities from changes in U.S. and French tax rates.
Volatility in net income at UGI can occur as a result of gains and
losses on commodity and certain foreign currency derivative instruments
not associated with current-period transactions but included in earnings
in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP").
Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an
alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as
a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. Management believes that
these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to investors
about UGI’s performance because they eliminate the impact of (1) gains
and losses on commodity and certain foreign currency derivative
instruments not associated with current-period transactions and (2)
other significant discrete items that can affect the comparison of
period-over-period results.
Tables on the last page reconcile net income attributable to UGI
Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net
income attributable to UGI Corporation, and diluted earnings per share,
the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted diluted earnings per
share, to reflect the adjustments referred to above.
USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that
management believes to be reasonable as of today’s date only. Actual
results may differ significantly because of risks and uncertainties that
are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s
control. You should read UGI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more
extensive list of factors that could affect results. Among them are
adverse weather conditions, cost volatility and availability of all
energy products, including propane, natural gas, electricity and fuel
oil, increased customer conservation measures, the impact of pending and
future legal proceedings, continued analysis of recent tax legislation,
liability for uninsured claims and for claims in excess of insurance
coverage, domestic and international political, regulatory and economic
conditions in the United States and in foreign countries, including the
current conflicts in the Middle East, and foreign currency exchange rate
fluctuations (particularly the euro), the timing of development of
Marcellus Shale gas production, the availability, timing and success of
our acquisitions, commercial initiatives and investments to grow our
business, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and
achieve anticipated synergies, and the interruption, disruption,
failure, malfunction, or breach of our information technology systems,
including due to cyber-attack. UGI undertakes no obligation to release
revisions to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances occurring after today.
SEGMENT RESULTS ($ in millions, except where otherwise indicated)
AmeriGas Propane1
For the fiscal quarter ended December 31,
2018
2017
Increase
Revenues
$
820.2
$
787.3
$
32.9
4.2
%
Total margin (a)
$
441.7
$
421.2
$
20.5
4.9
%
Partnership operating and administrative expenses
$
235.1
$
230.3
$
4.8
2.1
%
Operating income
$
166.6
$
147.9
$
18.7
12.6
%
Partnership Adjusted EBITDA
$
210.7
$
194.1
$
16.6
8.6
%
Retail gallons sold (millions)
310.3
305.0
5.3
1.7
%
Heating degree days - % colder (warmer) than normal
4.9
%
(1.4
)%
Capital expenditures
$
31.0
$
23.6
$
7.4
31.4
%
Retail gallons sold increased 2% due to colder weather compared to the
prior-year period.
Total margin increased primarily reflecting higher retail propane unit
margin, slightly higher volume, and slightly higher non-propane total
margin. The higher retail propane unit margin includes the effects of
declining wholesale propane prices later in the 2018 period.
Partnership operating and administrative expenses increased due to
higher labor and overtime costs to deliver increased volume and higher
vehicle expenses.
Partnership Adjusted EBITDA increased $17 million primarily due to
higher total margin ($21 million) and slightly higher other operating
income ($1 million), partially offset by a $5 million increase in
operating and administrative expenses.
1 UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole General Partner and
owns 26% of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
UGI International
For the fiscal quarter ended December 31,
2018
2017
Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
710.7
$
784.2
$
(73.5
)
(9.4
)%
Total margin (a)
$
262.1
$
299.4
$
(37.3
)
(12.5
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
174.4
$
173.7
$
0.7
0.4
%
Operating income
$
58.3
$
93.2
$
(34.9
)
(37.4
)%
Income before income taxes
$
47.5
$
82.6
$
(35.1
)
(42.5
)%
Loss on extinguishments of debt
$
6.1
$
—
$
6.1
N.M.
Finagaz integration expenses
$
—
$
1.9
$
(1.9
)
(100.0
)%
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
53.6
$
84.5
$
(30.9
)
(36.6
)%
LPG retail gallons sold (millions)
237.6
260.6
(23.0
)
(8.8
)%
Heating degree days - % (warmer) than normal
(8.0
)%
(0.7
)%
Capital expenditures
$
27.8
$
21.7
$
6.1
28.1
%
N.M. - variance is not meaningful
Base-currency results are translated into U.S. dollars based upon
exchange rates experienced during the reporting periods. During the
first quarter, the euro and British pound sterling were approximately 3%
weaker, versus the U.S. dollar, compared with the prior-year period.
Although the slightly weaker euro and British pound sterling affects
line item comparisons above, the impact of the weaker currencies on net
income was substantially offset by net gains on foreign currency
exchange contracts.
Retail volume decreased nearly 9% due to lower volumes associated with
crop drying as a result of a very warm and dry summer and the effects
of warmer weather on heating-related bulk sales. UGI International has
had nine consecutive months of warmer-than-normal weather.
Total margin decreased $37 million primarily reflecting lower retail
LPG volumes sold, the translation effects of the weaker euro and
British pound sterling and slightly lower LPG unit margins.
Operating expenses were essentially flat due to higher compliance
costs associated with energy conservation and costs related to
strategic projects, substantially offset by both the translation
effects of the weaker euro and British pound sterling and lower
cylinder repair costs. The prior-year period included $2 million of
Finagaz integration expenses.
Operating income decreased primarily reflecting the lower total
margin, partially offset by slightly higher other operating income and
lower depreciation and amortization expense.
Income before income taxes was lower due to lower operating income and
a loss on debt extinguishment, partially offset by realized gains on
foreign currency exchange contracts.
SEGMENT RESULTS ($ in millions, except where otherwise indicated)
Midstream & Marketing
For the fiscal quarter ended December 31,
2018
2017
Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
459.4
$
328.0
$
131.4
40.1
%
Total margin (a)
$
81.9
$
89.0
$
(7.1
)
(8.0
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
29.2
$
25.6
$
3.6
14.1
%
Operating income
$
41.1
$
53.4
$
(12.3
)
(23.0
)%
Income before income taxes
$
42.1
$
52.6
$
(10.5
)
(20.0
)%
Heating degree days - % colder (warmer) than normal
4.1
%
(1.1
)%
Capital expenditures
$
25.1
$
11.3
$
13.8
122.1
%
Temperatures across Midstream & Marketing's service territory were 4%
colder than normal and 5% colder than the prior-year period.
Total margin decreased primarily reflecting lower total margin from
midstream assets ($4 million) and lower electric generation margin ($3
million). The decrease in total margin from midstream assets is
principally the result of lower capacity management total margin ($9
million), partially offset by higher peaking and natural gas gathering
total margin. Capacity management total margin in the prior-year
period includes higher capacity values as a result of extremely cold
and more volatile December 2017 weather. Lower total margin from
electric generation principally reflects lower volumes primarily from
our Hunlock Station generating facility reflecting lower off-peak
volumes.
Operating expenses increased principally reflecting higher
compensation and benefit expenses, higher expenses associated with
greater peaking, LNG, and natural gas gathering activities, and
planned maintenance of the Conemaugh electric generation unit.
Operating income and income before taxes decreased due to the lower
total margin, higher operating and administrative expenses, and higher
depreciation expense.
UGI Utilities
For the fiscal quarter ended December 31,
2018
2017
Increase (Decrease)
Revenues
$
322.7
$
323.1
$
(0.4
)
(0.1
)%
Total margin (a)
$
161.9
$
170.0
$
(8.1
)
(4.8
)%
Operating and administrative expenses
$
61.2
$
52.9
$
8.3
15.7
%
Operating income
$
77.0
$
96.9
$
(19.9
)
(20.5
)%
Income before income taxes
$
65.7
$
85.4
$
(19.7
)
(23.1
)%
Gas Utility system throughput - billions of cubic feet
Core market
26.5
25.5
1.0
3.9
%
Total
75.7
69.2
6.5
9.4
%
Gas Utility heating degree days - %(warmer) than normal
(0.5
)%
(1.9
)%
Capital expenditures
$
77.3
$
71.7
$
5.6
7.8
%
Gas Utility service territory experienced temperatures that were
slightly warmer than normal and 2% colder than the prior-year period.
Core market volumes increased due to colder weather and customer
growth.
In accordance with the May 17, 2018 PA PUC Order, revenues, and
associated margin, were reduced by $14 million in the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 to reflect the give back of tax savings resulting
from the TCJA.
Excluding the reduction in Gas Utility margin resulting from the TCJA,
total margin increased $5 million principally reflecting higher total
margin from Gas Utility core market customers, Electric Utility
margin, and higher other margin.
Operating and administrative expenses increased primarily reflecting
the absence of a favorable payroll tax adjustment in the prior-year
period, higher uncollectible accounts expense, higher IT maintenance
and consulting expenses, and higher compensation and benefits expense.
Operating income decreased reflecting lower total margin, higher
operating and administrative expenses, greater depreciation expense,
and higher other operating expense.
(a)
Total margin represents total revenue less total cost of sales and
excludes pre-tax gains and losses on commodity derivative
instruments not associated with current period transactions. In the
case of UGI Utilities, total margin is reduced by revenue-related
tax expenses (which have been excluded from UGI Utilities' operating
and administrative expenses presented).
REPORT OF EARNINGS – UGI CORPORATION
(Millions of dollars, except per share)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
AmeriGas Propane
$
820.2
$
787.3
$
2,855.9
$
2,563.6
UGI International
710.7
784.2
2,610.3
2,122.6
Midstream & Marketing
459.4
328.0
1,553.1
1,179.4
UGI Utilities
322.7
323.1
1,092.0
949.3
Corporate & Other (a)
(112.8
)
(97.4
)
(385.1
)
(248.5
)
Total revenues
$
2,200.2
$
2,125.2
$
7,726.2
$
6,566.4
Operating income (loss) (b):
AmeriGas Propane (c)
$
166.6
$
147.9
$
365.9
$
361.3
UGI International
58.3
93.2
182.5
198.6
Midstream & Marketing
41.1
53.4
161.7
143.0
UGI Utilities
77.0
96.9
220.1
246.4
Corporate & Other (a)
(175.3
)
3.6
(92.9
)
(12.4
)
Total operating income
167.7
395.0
837.3
936.9
Income from equity investees
1.5
1.0
4.8
5.5
Loss on extinguishments of debt
(6.1
)
—
(6.1
)
(26.5
)
Other non-operating income (expense), net (b)
9.0
(8.0
)
32.7
(37.1
)
Interest expense:
AmeriGas Propane
(42.4
)
(40.6
)
(164.9
)
(160.8
)
UGI International
(5.4
)
(5.6
)
(20.9
)
(21.4
)
Midstream & Marketing
(0.5
)
(0.9
)
(2.0
)
(2.4
)
UGI Utilities
(11.7
)
(10.9
)
(43.7
)
(41.1
)
Corporate & Other, net (a)
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.6
)
(0.6
)
Total interest expense
(60.2
)
(58.2
)
(232.1
)
(226.3
)
Income before income taxes
111.9
329.8
636.6
652.5
Income tax (expense) benefit (d)
(23.4
)
104.4
(159.9
)
14.6
Net income including noncontrolling interests
88.5
434.2
476.7
667.1
Deduct net income attributable to noncontrolling interests,
principally in AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
(24.3
)
(68.3
)
(59.7
)
(95.3
)
Net income attributable to UGI Corporation (c)
$
64.2
$
365.9
$
417.0
$
571.8
Earnings per share attributable to UGI shareholders:
Basic
$
0.37
$
2.11
$
2.40
$
3.29
Diluted
$
0.36
$
2.07
$
2.36
$
3.23
Weighted Average common shares outstanding (thousands):
Basic
174,413
173,670
174,099
173,701
Diluted
177,566
176,948
177,065
177,138
Supplemental information:
Net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation:
AmeriGas Propane
$
30.6
$
141.6
$
63.7
$
169.6
UGI International
32.5
61.1
110.0
131.4
Midstream & Marketing
31.0
112.0
115.8
169.0
UGI Utilities
49.9
68.3
130.5
140.0
Corporate & Other (a)
(79.8
)
(17.1
)
(3.0
)
(38.2
)
Total net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
64.2
$
365.9
$
417.0
$
571.8
(a)
Corporate & Other includes, among other things, net gains and
(losses) on commodity and certain foreign currency derivative
instruments not associated with current-period transactions and the
elimination of certain intercompany transactions.
(b)
The three and twelve months ended December 2017 have been restated
to reflect the adoption of new accounting guidance in 2018, which
resulted in the presentation of $(3.2) million and $(7.1) million,
respectively, of pension and other postretirement benefit plans
income (expense) in “Other non-operating income (expense), net",
rather than in Operating income, with no change in net income.
(c)
AmeriGas operating income for the twelves months ended December 31,
2018 includes an impairment charge of $75.0 million as a result of a
plan to discontinue the use of Heritage tradenames and trademarks.
(d)
Income tax (expense) benefit for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2017 includes a benefit from adjustments to tax-related
amounts resulting from the TCJA enacted on December 22, 2017 of
$166.0 million, and a benefit from adjustments to net deferred
income tax liabilities in France as a result of tax legislation in
France of $17.3 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net
Income Attributable to UGI and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
The following tables reconcile net income attributable to UGI
Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted net
income attributable to UGI Corporation, and reconciles diluted earnings
per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted diluted
earnings per share, to reflect the adjustments referred to previously:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation (millions):
Net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
64.2
$
365.9
$
417.0
$
571.8
Net losses (gains) on commodity derivative instruments not
associated with current-period transactions (net of tax of $(35.5),
$2.1, $(10.9) and $0.7, respectively) (1)(2)
81.2
(4.6
)
17.7
(3.6
)
Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency derivative instruments
(net of tax of $2.3, $(0.0) $11.6, and $(10.3), respectively) (2)
(5.8
)
0.1
(25.5
)
14.8
Impairment of Partnership tradenames and trademarks (net of tax of
$0.0, $0.0, $(5.8) and $0.0, respectively) (2)
—
—
14.5
—
Loss on extinguishments of debt (net of tax of $(1.9), $0.0, $(1.9),
and $(2.7), respectively) (2)
4.2
—
4.2
4.3
Integration expenses associated with Finagaz (net of tax of $0.0,
$(0.7), $(11.3), and $(11.6) respectively) (2)
—
1.2
17.3
22.1
Impact from French Finance Bills
—
(17.3
)
5.2
(18.9
)
Remeasurement impact from TCJA
—
(166.0
)
(0.3
)
(166.0
)
Adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation
$
143.8
$
179.3
$
450.1
$
424.5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
UGI Corporation earnings per share — diluted
$
0.36
$
2.07
$
2.36
$
3.23
Net losses (gains) on commodity derivative instruments not
associated with current-period transactions (1)
0.46
(0.03
)
0.09
(0.02
)
Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency derivative instruments
(0.03
)
—
(0.14
)
0.08
Impairment of Partnership tradenames and trademarks
—
—
0.08
—
Loss on extinguishments of debt
0.02
—
0.02
0.02
Integration expenses associated with Finagaz (1)
—
0.01
0.10
0.13
Impact from French Finance Bills (1)
—
(0.10
)
0.03
(0.10
)
Remeasurement impact from TCJA
—
(0.94
)
—
(0.94
)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
0.81
$
1.01
$
2.54
$
2.40
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Total
AmeriGas Propane
UGI International
Midstream & Marketing
UGI Utilities
Corporate & Other (1)
Adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation (millions):
Net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation
$
64.2
$
30.6
$
32.5
$
31.0
$
49.9
$
(79.8
)
Net losses on commodity derivative instruments not associated with
current-period transactions (net of tax of $(35.5)) (2)
81.2
—
—
—
—
81.2
Unrealized gains on foreign currency derivative instruments (net of
tax of $2.3) (2)
(5.8
)
—
—
—
—
(5.8
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $(1.9)) (a) (2)
4.2
—
4.2
—
—
—
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation
$
143.8
$
30.6
$
36.7
$
31.0
$
49.9
$
(4.4
)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
UGI Corporation earnings (loss) per share — diluted
$
0.36
$
0.17
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.28
$
(0.44
)
Net losses on commodity derivative instruments not associated with
current-period transactions (1)
0.46
—
—
—
—
0.46
Unrealized gains on foreign currency derivative instruments
(0.03
)
—
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Loss on extinguishments of debt
0.02
—
0.02
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.81
$
0.17
$
0.20
$
0.17
$
0.28
$
(0.01
)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Total
AmeriGas Propane
UGI International
Midstream & Marketing
UGI Utilities
Corporate & Other
Adjusted net income attributable to UGI Corporation (millions):
Net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation
$
365.9
$
141.6
$
61.1
$
112.0
$
68.3
$
(17.1
)
Net gains on commodity derivative instruments not associated with
current-period transactions (net of tax of $2.1) (2)
(4.6
)
—
—
—
—
(4.6
)
Unrealized losses on foreign currency derivative instruments (net of
tax of $(0.0)) (2)
0.1
—
—
—
—
0.1
Integration expenses associated with Finagaz (net of tax of $(0.7))
(2)
1.2
—
1.2
—
—
—
Impact of French Finance Bill
(17.3
)
—
(17.3
)
—
—
—
Remeasurement impact of TCJA
(166.0
)
(113.1
)
9.3
(74.3
)
(8.1
)
20.2
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to UGI Corporation
$
179.3
$
28.5
$
54.3
$
37.7
$
60.2
$
(1.4
)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:
UGI Corporation earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
2.07
$
0.80
$
0.35
$
0.63
$
0.39
$
(0.10
)
Net gains on commodity derivative instruments not associated with
current-period transactions
(0.03
)
—
—
—
—
(0.03
)
Unrealized losses on foreign currency derivative instruments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Integration expenses associated with Finagaz
0.01
—
0.01
—
—
—
Impact of French Finance Bill
(0.10
)
—
(0.10
)
—
—
—
Remeasurement impact of TCJA (1)
(0.94
)
(0.64
)
0.05
(0.42
)
(0.05
)
0.12
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.01
$
0.16
$
0.31
$
0.21
$
0.34
$
(0.01
)
(1)
Includes the impact of rounding.
(2)
Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using
statutory business unit tax rates.