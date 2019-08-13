Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UGI Corp    UGI

UGI CORP

(UGI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/13 12:32:54 pm
47.09 USD   -0.49%
12:16pUGI : Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility
BU
08/08UGI CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05UGI : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UGI : Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services, LLC, closed a new seven-year $700 million secured Term Loan B facility. The new Term Loan B facility priced at LIBOR + 3.75%. Proceeds from the facility, along with corporate liquidity, will be used for the long-term financing of the acquisition of the equity interests of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC from a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) for approximately $1.275 billion, which closed on August 1, 2019.

The administrative and collateral agent of the new Term Loan B facility is Credit Suisse AG. The joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers are Credit Suisse Loan Funding LLC, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., Citizens Bank, N.A., PNC Capital Markets LLC and Wells Fargo LLC.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes propane both domestically and internationally, manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, manages electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK. UGI, through subsidiaries, is the sole general partner and owns approximately 26% of AmeriGas, the nation's largest retail propane distributor.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UGI CORP
12:16pUGI : Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility
BU
08/08UGI CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07UGI CORP /PA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/06UGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/06UGI CORP /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/05UGI : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05UGI :  UGI Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
08/01UGI CORP /PA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
08/01UGI : Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC
BU
07/31UGI CORP /PA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 498 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 309 M
Debt 2019 5 558 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 8 250 M
Chart UGI CORP
Duration : Period :
UGI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 59,00  $
Last Close Price 47,32  $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marvin O. Schlanger Non-Executive Chairman
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
M. Shawn Bort Independent Director
Frank S. Hermance Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGI CORP-11.30%8 250
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LTD.4.32%36 454
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LTD17.74%11 796
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LTD28.30%11 309
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LTD-20.53%7 261
ITALGAS SPA12.05%5 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group