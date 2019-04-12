Log in
UGI Corp UGI

UGI CORP

(UGI)
My previous session
News 
News

WeissLaw LLP Investigates AmeriGas Partners Inc.

04/12/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of AmeriGas Partners Inc. ("APU" or the "Company") (NYSE: APU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by UGI Corporation ("UGI) (NYSE: UGI).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of APU will be entitled to receive 0.50 shares of UGI and $7.63 in cash for each share of APU they own.  This represents consideration of $33.29 per APU share, based on UGI's April 2 trading price.  

If you own APU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Visit our website
http://www.weisslawllp.com/amerigas-partners-inc/

Or follow us on Twitter @MarketsAlert

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether APU's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, APU shares traded for $37.34, or $4.05 above the per share consideration, as recently as December.  Additionally, the Company announced positive financial results in the first quarter.  It reported adjusted EBITDA of $210.7 million, representing growth of $16.6 million year-over-year when compared to the $194.1 million reported in the same period of the previous year.   

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether APU's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-amerigas-partners-inc-300831519.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
