UGI : Appoints Raymond Kaszuba Vice President and Treasurer

06/23/2020

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that Raymond Kaszuba has been appointed Vice President and Treasurer, effective July 13, 2020. Mr. Kaszuba most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Enviva. Prior to joining Enviva in 2015, Mr. Kaszuba spent eight years at ExxonMobil in various corporate finance and treasury roles of progressing responsibilities and four years at Allegheny Energy serving in the treasury department.

"We are excited to welcome Ray to the UGI family. He will bring nearly 20 years of treasury and corporate finance experience within the energy sector to UGI,” said Ted Jastrzebski, UGI’s Chief Financial Officer. “In addition to his energy experience, Ray also has considerable international experience, which will support our strategic plans for UGI’s international operations. Lastly, throughout his career, Ray has exemplified the integrity and character that we value as a business. We look forward to Ray’s contributions to UGI’s finance group and support of our company’s long-term strategic goals.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 935 M - -
Net income 2020 349 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 6 662 M 6 662 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 12 800
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Marvin O. Schlanger Vice Chairman
M. Shawn Bort Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-28.74%6 662
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-15.70%27 654
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED8.63%13 197
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-4.32%12 242
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-26.02%5 687
ITALGAS SPA-3.38%4 791
