Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UGI Corporation    UGI

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGI Corporation : Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:08am EDT

In light of the national emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic, UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI; the “Company”) has taken a broad range of preventative measures to help ensure the safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve. The Company has implemented a COVID-19 Response Plan that follows the guidance and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the World Health Organization (WHO), federal, state and local agencies. Our Response Plan assures that our businesses are staffed for continuous supply of energy to our customers and for emergency calls, that our employees take all necessary measures to keep themselves and our customers safe and that our customer service centers are available to respond to customer calls. We remain positioned to serve the critical needs of our customers in the United States and Europe through our extensive network of natural gas and LPG infrastructure.

"UGI remains focused on delivering our products safely and reliably to our customers in these challenging times. Our teams have responded well to our Response Plan and continue to work diligently to provide UGI’s critical services to our customers and communities. To date, our teams both domestically and in Europe have been able to operate with minimal disruption and we are confident in our ability to quickly digest new information and adjust accordingly," said John Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI. "We are continuing to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our communities and throughout the world and will adapt to ensure we do our part to limit the spread of the virus. We want you to know that the health, well-being and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority."

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UGI CORPORATION
09:08aUGI CORPORATION : Response to COVID-19
BU
03/13UGI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10UGI CORP /PA/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
03/03UGI CORP /PA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
02/06UGI : PA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/06UGI CORP /PA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05UGI : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05UGI : Reports First Quarter Results
BU
01/22UGI : Declares Common Dividend
BU
01/09UGI CORPORATION : to Hold 1QFY20 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursda..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 698 M
EBIT 2020 1 040 M
Net income 2020 536 M
Debt 2020 6 181 M
Yield 2020 4,91%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 1,54x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 5 660 M
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 48,20  $
Last Close Price 27,14  $
Spread / Highest target 99,0%
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Marvin O. Schlanger Vice Chairman
M. Shawn Bort Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-40.85%5 660
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-0.69%32 004
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED1.42%10 600
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.61%10 380
ONE GAS, INC.-9.44%4 472
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.37%4 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group