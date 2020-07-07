UGI Corporation : to Hold 3QFY20 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, August 4

Log in
07/07/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) will announce the results of its third fiscal quarter after the market closes on August 3. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, August 4.

Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/presentations or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on Investor Relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on August 4 through 11:59 PM ET August 11. The replay may be accessed toll free at 800-585-8367 and internationally at 416-621-4642, conference ID 3476612.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
