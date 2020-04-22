Log in
UGI : Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 136th Year of Common Dividends and the 33rd Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend Increases

04/22/2020 | 09:16am EDT

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce that UGI has increased its dividend for the 33rd consecutive year,” said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI. “UGI has demonstrated an ability to practice sound balance sheet management in all market conditions. This discipline has enabled UGI to honor its commitment to shareholders during challenging economic conditions while still maintaining strong liquidity to fund its operations. Over the past five years, UGI’s dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 7.7%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders.”

UGI has paid common dividends for 136 consecutive years, one of the longest consecutive dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
