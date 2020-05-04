Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UGI Corporation    UGI

UGI CORPORATION

(UGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UGI : Leadership Team and Board Members to Donate $350,000 to Pennsylvania Food Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

UGI Corporation announced today that members of its leadership team and board of directors will donate more than $350,000 to food banks serving communities across Pennsylvania.

The amounts to be donated include the equivalent of 30% of 90 days’ base compensation for the chief executive officer and directors and 20% of base compensation for other senior executives, together with contributions from other officers. In addition, the Company is inviting employees at multiple locations to participate through “virtual” food drives.

These individual contributions are in addition to $200,000 in donations made in April by the Company and its affiliates, UGI Utilities, Inc. and UGI Energy Services, LLC to food banks and community funds to assist individuals and families needing food support and other assistance.

“UGI is committed to the many communities we serve, and I’m very proud of the tireless efforts of our employees to continue to provide safe and reliable service,” said John L. Walsh, UGI Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our communities are under extreme stress due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that this additional action taken by our executives and directors helps alleviate some of the hardship experienced by so many who cannot work right now due to the pandemic.”

The donation will be distributed among three food banks, including:

  • The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, which serves 27 counties across central Pennsylvania.
  • Helping Harvest, which distributes food to more than 300 charitable food program partners in Berks and Schuylkill Counties.
  • Philabundance, serving the City of Philadelphia and Philadelphia County, as well as the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, UGI continues to provide safe and reliable natural gas and electric utility service to our customers in Pennsylvania, as well as LPG to customers in all 50 states and 17 countries in Europe,” added John Walsh. “All of us at UGI are hopeful that our efforts help our customers and the communities we serve as they confront the challenges brought on by COVID-19.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in eleven states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UGI CORPORATION
01:01pUGI : Leadership Team and Board Members to Donate $350,000 to Pennsylvania Food ..
BU
04/22UGI CORP /PA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/22UGI CORPORATION : Elects Mario Longhi to its Board of Directors
BU
04/22UGI : Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking the 136th Year of Common Divide..
BU
04/15UGI CORPORATION : Supports Community Organizations During COVID-19 Emergency
BU
04/13UGI : Energy Services Develops Virtual Food Drives in Partnership with area Food..
AQ
04/10UGI ENERGY SERVICES, LLC : Develops Virtual Food Drives in Partnership with area..
BU
04/08UGI CORPORATION : to Hold 2QFY20 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursda..
BU
03/26UGI CORP /PA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/26UGI : Announces Recent Transactions That Increase Short-Term Liquidity by Over $..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 236 M
EBIT 2020 950 M
Net income 2020 477 M
Debt 2020 6 128 M
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
EV / Sales2021 1,57x
Capitalization 6 110 M
Chart UGI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UGI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UGI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,60  $
Last Close Price 29,30  $
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Walsh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank S. Hermance Non-Executive Chairman
Ted J. Jastrzebski Chief Financial Officer
Marvin O. Schlanger Vice Chairman
M. Shawn Bort Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UGI CORPORATION-35.12%6 110
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-2.39%30 259
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.57%12 718
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-1.02%12 565
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.39%5 640
ITALGAS SPA-6.23%4 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group