UIL Ltd    UTL

UIL LTD

(UTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 02:59:59 am
173 GBp   --.--%
01/18UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PU
UIL : Dividend Declaration Q2 2018-19

02/19/2019 | 02:38am EST

19 February 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Second quarter dividend declaration

The Board of UIL Limited has declared a second quarterly interim dividend of 1.875p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, which will be paid on 29 March 2019 to shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. The ordinary shares will go ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
