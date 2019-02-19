UIL : Dividend Declaration Q2 2018-19

19 February 2019
UIL LIMITED
(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)
Second quarter dividend declaration
The Board of UIL Limited has declared a second quarterly interim dividend of 1.875p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, which will be paid on 29 March 2019 to shareholders on the register on 8 March 2019. The ordinary shares will go ex-dividend on 7 March 2019.
Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:
Alastair Moreton
For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 01372 271486
