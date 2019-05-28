UIL : Dividend Declaration - Q3 2018-19

28 May 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Third quarter dividend declaration

The Board of UIL Limited has declared a third quarterly interim dividend of 1.875p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, which will be paid on 28 June 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019. The ordinary shares will go ex-dividend on 6 June 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486