Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UIL Ltd    UTL   BMG9314Y1003

UIL LTD

(UTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/28 05:38:52 am
195 GBp   -2.01%
06:35aUIL : Dividend Declaration - Q3 2018-19
PU
03/05UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
02/19UIL : Dividend Declaration Q2 2018-19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UIL : Dividend Declaration - Q3 2018-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:35am EDT

28 May 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Third quarter dividend declaration

The Board of UIL Limited has declared a third quarterly interim dividend of 1.875p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, which will be paid on 28 June 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 June 2019. The ordinary shares will go ex-dividend on 6 June 2019.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UIL LTD
06:35aUIL : Dividend Declaration - Q3 2018-19
PU
03/05UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
02/19UIL : Dividend Declaration Q2 2018-19
PU
01/18UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PU
2018UIL : Result of AGM
PU
2018UIL : Dividend Declaration Q1 2018-19
PU
2018UIL : 2018 and 2026 ZDP Shares Update
PU
2018UIL : ZDP Shares Update
PU
2018UIL : Redemption of 2018 ZDP Shares
PU
2018UIL : Annual Financial Report
PU
More news
Chart UIL LTD
Duration : Period :
UIL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Eric St. Clair Stobart Independent Non-Executive Director
Warren John McLeland Non-Executive Director
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIL LTD14.37%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.76%7 622
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 907
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP17.37%3 178
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION7.13%2 481
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About