UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

1 July 2019
UIL LIMITED
(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)
Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
The Board of UIL Limited (the 'Company') announces thaton 1 July 2019 the Company sold in the market 500,000 2026 ZDP Shares issued by its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, at a price of 106.5p per 2026 ZDP Share.
Following this sale, UIL Limited has a holding of 11,420,535 2026 ZDP Shares and the total number of 2026 ZDP Shares in issue remains unchanged at 25,000,000.
Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:
Alastair Moreton
For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 01372 271486
Disclaimer
UIL Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:42:01 UTC