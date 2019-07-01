Log in
UIL Ltd    UTL   BMG9314Y1003

UIL LTD

(UTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 10:24:20 am
204 GBp   +2.51%
10:43aUIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
06/26UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
06/14UIL : Directorate Changes
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

07/01/2019 | 10:43am EDT

1 July 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

The Board of UIL Limited (the 'Company') announces thaton 1 July 2019 the Company sold in the market 500,000 2026 ZDP Shares issued by its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, at a price of 106.5p per 2026 ZDP Share.

Following this sale, UIL Limited has a holding of 11,420,535 2026 ZDP Shares and the total number of 2026 ZDP Shares in issue remains unchanged at 25,000,000.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:42:01 UTC
