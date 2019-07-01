UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

1 July 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

The Board of UIL Limited (the 'Company') announces thaton 1 July 2019 the Company sold in the market 500,000 2026 ZDP Shares issued by its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, at a price of 106.5p per 2026 ZDP Share.

Following this sale, UIL Limited has a holding of 11,420,535 2026 ZDP Shares and the total number of 2026 ZDP Shares in issue remains unchanged at 25,000,000.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486