UIL LTD

(UTL)
08/21 11:35:01 am
236 GBp   -2.07%
01:18pUIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
08/09UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PU
07/30UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

08/21/2019 | 01:18pm EDT

21 August 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares

The Board of UIL Limited (the 'Company') announces thaton 21 August 2019 the Company sold in the market 300,000 2026 ZDP Shares issued by its subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited, at a price of 107.5p per 2026 ZDP Share.

Following this sale, UIL Limited has a holding of 9,870,535 2026 ZDP Shares and the total number of 2026 ZDP Shares in issue remains unchanged at 25,000,000.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 17:17:01 UTC
