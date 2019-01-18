UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR

18 January 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

UIL Limited ('the Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 has previously been and will continue to be notified via a regulatory information service and that during this period the Company may make purchases or sales of its own securities, including the securities issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited.

The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 19 January 2019 and will last until the results in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2018 are published in mid-February.

