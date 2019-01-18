Log in
UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR

0
01/18/2019 | 02:09pm EST

18 January 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

UIL Limited ('the Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 has previously been and will continue to be notified via a regulatory information service and that during this period the Company may make purchases or sales of its own securities, including the securities issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited.

The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 19 January 2019 and will last until the results in respect of the six months ended 31 December 2018 are published in mid-February.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 19:08:07 UTC
Chart UIL LTD
Duration : Period :
UIL Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Eric St. Clair Stobart Independent Non-Executive Director
Warren John McLeland Non-Executive Director
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIL LTD0.57%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.69%6 953
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNCNTS INFRSTRCTRE FUND--.--%4 501
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP12.93%3 109
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION6.34%2 452
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 155
