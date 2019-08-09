Log in
UIL Ltd    UTL   BMG9314Y1003

UIL LTD

(UTL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/09 05:20:49 am
255 GBp   -0.78%
05:56aUIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR
PU
07/30UIL : Sale of 2026 ZDP Shares
PU
07/17UIL : Change of Registered Office
PU
UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR

08/09/2019 | 05:56am EDT

9 August 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

UIL Limited ('the Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 30 June 2019 has previously been and will continue to be notified via a regulatory information service and that during this period the Company may make purchases or sales of its own securities, including the securities issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited.

The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 12 August 2019 and will last until the results in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 are published in mid-September.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486

Disclaimer

UIL Limited published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 09:55:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Irving Burrows Chairman
Eric St. Clair Stobart Independent Non-Executive Director
Warren John McLeland Non-Executive Director
Alison S. Hill Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher John Loraine Samuel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UIL LTD47.70%275
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.52%7 946
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 282
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP13.90%3 059
HERCULES CAPITAL INC19.19%1 374
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC12.71%1 351
