UIL : Statement re Inside Information under MAR

9 August 2019

UIL LIMITED

(LEI Number: 213800CTZ7TEIE7YM468)

Statement re Inside Information under MAR

UIL Limited ('the Company') announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its results for the year ended 30 June 2019 has previously been and will continue to be notified via a regulatory information service and that during this period the Company may make purchases or sales of its own securities, including the securities issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, UIL Finance Limited.

The mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 12 August 2019 and will last until the results in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 are published in mid-September.

Name of contact and telephone number for enquiries:

Alastair Moreton

For and on behalf of ICM Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 01372 271486