UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LTD

(UKCM)
06/25 04:03:30 am
86.95 GBp   +0.06%
UK Commercial Property REIT : Notice of Results

06/25/2019 | 04:17am EDT

25 June 2019

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Notice of Results

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ('UKCM' or the 'Company'), which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments* and owns a diversified portfolio of high quality, income producing UK commercial property, will announce its Q2 NAV, for the three month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019, on Thursday 1 August 2019.

A presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 9.30 am that morning. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.

ENDS

*Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment business of Aberdeen Standard Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

For further information:

Aberdeen Standard Investments: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

Will Fulton

Graeme McDonald

Andrew Wilson

FTI Consulting: 020 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland

Claire Turvey

Eve Kirmatzis

Andrew Davis

ukcm@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 08:16:02 UTC
