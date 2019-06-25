UK Commercial Property REIT : Notice of Results

25 June 2019
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Notice of Results
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ('UKCM' or the 'Company'), which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments* and owns a diversified portfolio of high quality, income producing UK commercial property, will announce its Q2 NAV, for the three month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019, on Thursday 1 August 2019.
A presentation for analysts and investors will commence at 9.30 am that morning. Please contact FTI Consulting for further details or to register interest.
*Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment business of Aberdeen Standard Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.
