UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LTD

(UKCM)
04/18 02:31:26 pm
87.2000 GBp   -0.68%
UK Commercial Property REIT : Results of EGM

04/18/2019 | 08:13am EDT

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

18 APRIL 2019

RESULTS OF EGM

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held earlier today the following resolutions in relation to the amendment of the Company's investment policy and the waiver of the requirements of Rule 9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers in connection with the Company's ability to buy back its own Shares were passed.

1. THAT the proposed investment objective and policy set out in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 29 March 2019, be and is hereby adopted as the investment policy of the Company to the exclusion of all previous investment policies of the Company.

2. THAT the waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers of the obligations which may otherwise arise, pursuant to Rule 9 of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, for any entity comprising the Concert Party (as defined in the circular to shareholders of the Company dated 29 March 2019(the 'Circular')) to make a general offer to the shareholders of the Company for all of the issued ordinary shares of 25 penceeach in the capital of the Company as a result of the purchase by the Company of up to 194,781,928 ordinary shares of 25 penceeach in the capital of the Company pursuant to the authority granted by the passing of resolution 12 at the Company's annual general meeting held on 20 June 2018and the subsequent renewal of the authority at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019, as more fully described in the Circular, be and is hereby approved, with such waiver to expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company in 2020 or, if earlier on 20 December 2020.

The total number of proxy votes lodged was as follows:

For and discretionary Against Withheld Total Votes (excl. votes withheld)
No. of votes % of votes cast No. of votes % of votes cast
Resolution 1 905,730,487 100 136 0 3,963 905,730,623
Resolution 2 329,591,557 73.60 118,228,858 26.40 716,574 447,820,415

Please note that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

For further information please contact:

Will Fulton, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799

Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 3151

Disclaimer

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 12:12:18 UTC
