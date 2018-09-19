UK Commercial Property Trust : Acquisition of M8 Industrial Estate for £24...

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

UKCP REIT acquires M8 Industrial Estate near Glasgow for £24.6 million

Wednesday, 19 September 2018: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ('UKCP REIT' or the 'Company') (FTSE 250, LSE: UKCM), which is managed and advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments and owns a diversified portfolio of high quality income-producing UK commercial property, announces the acquisition of M8 Industrial Estate near Glasgow in Scotland from Grayling Capital for a headline price of £24.6 million, based on a topped up net initial yield of 5.9%. The acquisition is being funded through existing cash resources.

M8 Industrial Estate ('M8'), one of Scotland's premier industrial estates, comprises 20 units totalling 290,104 sq ft and offers the potential for two further developments on site. M8 is at 92% occupancy and is well let to tenants including Boots UK, Rentokil and PTS with an attractive WAULT of seven years to expiry and six years to break. There are three smaller void units and with the average passing rent of £5.25 per sq ft there is an opportunity to let up vacant space and grow rents.

M8 is located in Central Scotland, immediately to the east of Glasgow, at the junction of the A8 and A725, providing immediate access to the M8 linking Edinburgh and Glasgow. The asset is also situated close to access to the M74 linking Scotland to England and the M73, which provides a key route to the North. The estate is well placed for last mile delivery due to its proximity to Glasgow city centre and provides access to over two million people within a one hour drive time and over four million people within a two hour drive time, making it one of Scotland's best located industrial and distribution locations.

Will Fulton, Lead Manager of UKCP REIT at Aberdeen Standard Investments, said:'This transaction is a continuation of our stated strategy to invest capital into prime assets which offer income growth potential and that are accretive to dividend cover.

M8 Industrial Estate is a high quality, multi-let industrial asset, which not only generates stable income, but also offers potential to capture reversion and lease up space. There is also an opportunity for future value creation and income growth through active asset management.'

UKCP REIT was advised by JLL on the acquisition of M8 Industrial Estate with MWM acting for Grayling Capital.

